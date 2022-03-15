Vancity Investment Management Ltd Increases Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,791 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,382 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up approximately 3.3% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $28,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in salesforce.com by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,309,637,000 after acquiring an additional 805,630 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,024,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,641 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,909,728 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,772,597,000 after acquiring an additional 488,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in salesforce.com by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,868,648 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,676,573,000 after acquiring an additional 257,695 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total value of $14,460,733.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $1,592,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,998 shares of company stock valued at $41,252,644 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock opened at $193.12 on Tuesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $184.44 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $216.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.75, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.23.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

