Clear Street Markets LLC Buys 2,100 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,162,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,753,000 after buying an additional 973,401 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 7.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,594,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,736,000 after purchasing an additional 534,349 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 264.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,204,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229,770 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 445.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,179,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 2.1% in the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 4,794,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,704,000 after purchasing an additional 100,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NYCB opened at $10.97 on Tuesday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.40.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

