Pendal Group Ltd Makes New Investment in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Capri by 1,933.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 7,888 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Capri by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Capri by 10.3% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 821,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,764,000 after purchasing an additional 76,715 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capri by 18.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 244,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,818,000 after purchasing an additional 37,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the third quarter worth $4,502,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $49.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.21. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $72.37.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Capri in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.37.

In other news, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $809,008.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $5,096,024.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,004,094 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

