Lindbrook Capital LLC Invests $46,000 in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

MCHI stock opened at $45.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.15. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $45.41 and a 1-year high of $85.55.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.