Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $367,000 in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Shares of NYSE OUT opened at $26.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Outfront Media Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $28.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.50 and its 200 day moving average is $25.58. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,345.00 and a beta of 1.72.

Outfront Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $464.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.70 million. Outfront Media had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is presently 6,000.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OUT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

About Outfront Media (Get Rating)

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.