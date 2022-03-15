UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,585 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $5,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the third quarter valued at about $272,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 33.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,093 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the third quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the third quarter valued at about $2,073,000. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

CLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Continental Resources from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.08.

In related news, major shareholder Harold Hamm acquired 300,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.30 per share, with a total value of $17,834,119.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $3,006,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 82.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CLR opened at $57.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $62.97.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 29.04%. Continental Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.18%.

Continental Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.