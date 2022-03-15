Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Acquires 246 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,954 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Itron were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in Itron by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 395,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,110,000 after purchasing an additional 101,200 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Itron by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 15,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Itron by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $658,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $547,000. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Itron alerts:

ITRI stock opened at $45.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -25.67 and a beta of 1.27. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.02 and a twelve month high of $102.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.32.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.56. Itron had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Itron’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Itron news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $41,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 4,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $250,737.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,633 shares of company stock valued at $738,031 in the last three months. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITRI. Argus cut Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Stephens cut their target price on Itron from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Itron from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.92.

Itron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.