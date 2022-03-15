Guinness Asset Management LTD Increases Position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 487,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 90,100 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned 0.32% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,286,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,557,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,441,000 after purchasing an additional 76,405 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,236,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,903,000 after purchasing an additional 232,032 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 13.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,657,000 after purchasing an additional 366,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 21.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,458,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,330,000 after purchasing an additional 253,348 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $5.60 to $6.30 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helix Energy Solutions Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.18.

Shares of HLX opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.79. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $6.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.89 million, a P/E ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 2.94.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

