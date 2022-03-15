Courier Capital LLC Has $294,000 Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Courier Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,127,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,699,000 after acquiring an additional 291,436 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,128,000 after acquiring an additional 201,002 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,515,000 after acquiring an additional 40,834 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,139,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,256,000 after acquiring an additional 60,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,539,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,695,000 after acquiring an additional 18,135 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BIV opened at $82.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.69. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.49 and a 52 week high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.