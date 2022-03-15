Guinness Asset Management LTD Buys 29,100 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,120 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,100 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $13,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.48.

EOG Resources stock opened at $115.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $67.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $122.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.35.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

