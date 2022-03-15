Courier Capital LLC Has $211,000 Stock Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cameco by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,277,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,760 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 1,652,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,039,000 after acquiring an additional 829,735 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,555,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,803,000. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCJ. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $25.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $15.34 and a 52 week high of $28.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.24 and its 200 day moving average is $23.03. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.79 and a beta of 0.81.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Cameco had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.094 dividend. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.41%. Cameco’s payout ratio is -30.00%.

Cameco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.