EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial downgraded EVgo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America downgraded EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on EVgo in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the third quarter worth about $84,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the third quarter worth about $451,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EVGO opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82. EVgo has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.00.

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

