Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 43 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,430 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Illumina during the third quarter worth $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 90.7% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 241.9% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 1,180.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 128 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. Barclays raised shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $419.25.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.06, for a total transaction of $38,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,222 shares of company stock valued at $501,159 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $306.11 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $303.15 and a 52-week high of $526.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $385.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a PE ratio of 60.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

