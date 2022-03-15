Captrust Financial Advisors Cuts Position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FMS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 234,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,733,000 after purchasing an additional 36,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FMS opened at $32.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $28.75 and a 52-week high of $42.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.58.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 5.51%. Analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FMS shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.40 to $30.30 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €66.00 ($72.53) to €61.00 ($67.03) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.19.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA provides products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The firm develops and manufactures health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. It operates through the following segments: North America Segment; EMEA Segment; Asia-Pacific Segment; and Latin America Segment.

