Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 975 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,847 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 28,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1,176.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 27,846 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 113,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after acquiring an additional 57,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 36,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $44.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.45. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.10 and a 12-month high of $63.90.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.04%.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PHM shares. Barclays raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.27.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

