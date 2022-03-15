BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

A number of analysts recently commented on BRSP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRSP opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.71. BrightSpire Capital has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

BrightSpire Capital ( NYSE:BRSP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 75.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BrightSpire Capital will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,384,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,716,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,692,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,362,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,842,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

