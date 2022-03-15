Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in February

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 28.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYCBF opened at $2,194.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,330.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,374.20. Barry Callebaut has a 12-month low of $2,194.25 and a 12-month high of $2,600.00.

Separately, Barclays raised Barry Callebaut from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Barry Callebaut AG engages in the manufacture and trade of cocoa, chocolate, and confectionery products. It distributes its products under the following brands: Barry Callebaut, Callebaut, Cacao Barry, Carma, Van Leer, Van Houten, Bensdorp, Delfi, Chadler, Caprimo, Le Royal, and Ögonblink. The company was founded by Klaus Johann Jacobs in December 13, 1994 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

