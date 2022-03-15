Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) CFO Frank Ruffo Sells 12,823 Shares of Stock

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) CFO Frank Ruffo sold 12,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $199,397.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 0.45.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,343.96% and a negative return on equity of 47.82%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,420,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,568,000 after buying an additional 722,704 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,078,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,307,000 after purchasing an additional 290,458 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,803,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,458,000 after purchasing an additional 40,920 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,672,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,856,000 after purchasing an additional 482,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,373,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,715,000 after purchasing an additional 373,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

