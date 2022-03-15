Berkshire Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:BERK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Berkshire Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:BERK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Berkshire Bancorp stock opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. Berkshire Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $13.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.09.
Berkshire Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Berkshire Bancorp (BERK)
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
- 3 Hot Energy Stocks With More in the Tank
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.