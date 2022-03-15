Berkshire Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:BERK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Berkshire Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:BERK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Berkshire Bancorp stock opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. Berkshire Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $13.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.09.

Berkshire Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking products and financial services through its subsidiary. The firm offers personal and business banking, and loans and mortgage. The company was founded in March 1979 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

