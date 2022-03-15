247 Shares in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ModivCare by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,486,000 after acquiring an additional 8,062 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in ModivCare by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 657,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,409,000 after acquiring an additional 129,091 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in ModivCare by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ModivCare by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ModivCare during the 3rd quarter worth $7,564,000.

NASDAQ:MODV opened at $107.18 on Tuesday. ModivCare Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.38 and a 12-month high of $211.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.12, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.41.

ModivCare ( NASDAQ:MODV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.47. ModivCare had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 27.56%. The firm had revenue of $575.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MODV shares. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

