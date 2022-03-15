2,662 Shares in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Purchased by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 4,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.59.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $71.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.84. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.37 and a 52 week high of $86.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

