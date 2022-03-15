First Midwest Bank Trust Division Takes Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

IBB opened at $119.60 on Tuesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $118.60 and a 12 month high of $177.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.03.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

