Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Stock Holdings Lessened by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lessened its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.8% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $69.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.46. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.15 and a 1 year high of $72.94. The company has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.82%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, November 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI raised Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

