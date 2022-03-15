First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 307 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WH. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $534,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,574,000 after buying an additional 18,209 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $1,545,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 277,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 317,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,917,000 after acquiring an additional 94,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.
WH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.33.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 49.23%.
In other news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $1,512,664.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile (Get Rating)
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.
