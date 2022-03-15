Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Bought by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $423,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 418 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 475 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 24,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,822,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KEYS opened at $143.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $209.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP John Page sold 20,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $4,080,397.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $319,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.69.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

