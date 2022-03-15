Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Shares Purchased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Omeros worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Omeros by 755.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in Omeros during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 354.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 8,408 shares during the period. 47.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omeros alerts:

NASDAQ:OMER opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. Omeros Co. has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $20.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.64 million, a PE ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.55.

Omeros ( NASDAQ:OMER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.28). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Omeros Co. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

OMER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.54.

About Omeros (Get Rating)

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.