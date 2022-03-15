Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division cut its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BDX. Argus lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.14.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $256.80 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $235.13 and a 52 week high of $280.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.78. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.21%.

In other news, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total value of $1,731,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,966 shares of company stock worth $6,720,471. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

