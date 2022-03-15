Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $237,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 24,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 234,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,987,000 after purchasing an additional 36,490 shares in the last quarter.

SPYG opened at $59.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.90. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $54.44 and a 12-month high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

