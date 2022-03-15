Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) Director Armistice Capital, Llc Purchases 26,000 Shares of Stock

Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.70 per share, for a total transaction of $18,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Armistice Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 100,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 325,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.66 per share, for a total transaction of $214,500.00.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.71 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 100,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 83,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $63,910.00.

On Thursday, February 17th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 150,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.81 per share, for a total transaction of $121,500.00.

On Thursday, January 20th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 12,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $10,200.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 206,300 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $181,544.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 85,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $79,050.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 57,300 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $59,592.00.

Shares of AVTX stock opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. Avalo Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $3.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Avalo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AVTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Avalo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,563.10% and a negative return on equity of 285.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avalo Therapeutics Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVTX. Tamar Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,917,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Avalo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $0.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Avalo Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

About Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

