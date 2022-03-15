Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,052 Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 285,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,078,000 after buying an additional 111,133 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 317.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $653,760.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total transaction of $322,593.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,140 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $66.53 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $57.32 and a 1-year high of $68.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.02.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently -167.44%.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

