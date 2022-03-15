Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.7% in the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,546,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $2,056,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,471.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,488.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,687.75. The company has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a PE ratio of 64.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,277.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. OTR Global downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,925.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,965.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

