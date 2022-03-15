International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 16.7% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 15.1% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 3,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.6% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 32,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 29,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

NYSE:IBM opened at $123.94 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

