Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $6.37 Million Stock Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $6,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,904,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,737,000 after purchasing an additional 161,776 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,853,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,029 shares during the period. Point Break Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.8% in the third quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,004,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,350,000 after buying an additional 269,766 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,295,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,429,000 after buying an additional 564,754 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,458,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,421,000 after buying an additional 367,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $466,333.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $472,998.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,574 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CZR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet cut Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.21.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $71.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $119.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.88.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.36). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.70) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

