Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 674 BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 674 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BL. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine during the third quarter valued at $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in BlackLine by 1,045.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in BlackLine by 133.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in BlackLine in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new position in BlackLine in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $243,762.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $35,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $65.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.41 and a 200-day moving average of $104.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.39 and a beta of 0.91. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.15 and a twelve month high of $135.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

BL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BlackLine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.11.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

