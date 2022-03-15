International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on IBM shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.45.

IBM opened at $123.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $111.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $152.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.55.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

