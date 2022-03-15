Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 4,188 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,680 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $6,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AKAM. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,393,373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,215,787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028,007 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,186,407 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $332,518,000 after buying an additional 118,464 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,225,036 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $232,717,000 after acquiring an additional 140,571 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 30.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,950,976 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $204,053,000 after purchasing an additional 456,513 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,438,580 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $168,371,000 after purchasing an additional 141,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $319,209.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,469 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AKAM. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.55.

AKAM opened at $108.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.77 and a 1 year high of $120.68. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.58.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $905.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.