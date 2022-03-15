Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Holdings Cut by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $6,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 147.8% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 5,837 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 504,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,655,000 after acquiring an additional 14,491 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.2% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 25,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price (down from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.78.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

DRI stock opened at $124.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.61. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.04 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.95%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

