Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Raises Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,403 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $7,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 425.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,329,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315,925 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,713,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,919,000 after buying an additional 2,681,038 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,734,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,042,000 after buying an additional 2,385,573 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,240,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,567,000 after buying an additional 2,190,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,507,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,444,000 after buying an additional 1,188,635 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 17,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $269,832.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 9,088 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $145,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 350,813 shares of company stock valued at $5,866,156 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HPE shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.93.

HPE opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.54. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

