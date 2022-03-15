Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $7,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TTWO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. MKM Partners raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.06.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $141.82 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.19 and a 52 week high of $195.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.22. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.65.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

