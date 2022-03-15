IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 51 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Watsco were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,627,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in Watsco by 752.7% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 10,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 9,582 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Watsco by 2.4% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Watsco by 2.9% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in Watsco by 4.1% during the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 152,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp raised shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.83.

NYSE:WSO opened at $288.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.84. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $247.32 and a 1-year high of $318.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $280.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.63%.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

