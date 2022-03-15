Spire Wealth Management Buys 15,285 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 274.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,285 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 103.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,424,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,906 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Mosaic by 514.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,132,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,160,000 after buying an additional 1,785,155 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 68.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,247,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,293,000 after buying an additional 912,424 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Mosaic by 40.3% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,473,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,343,000 after buying an additional 710,079 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic during the third quarter valued at $26,311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MOS shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mosaic from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. HSBC lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Mosaic from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.47.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOS opened at $58.10 on Tuesday. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $28.26 and a one year high of $64.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.09 and a 200 day moving average of $40.16. The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.51%.

Mosaic announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

