Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.35.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLAN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Anaplan from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Anaplan from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Anaplan from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Anaplan from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Anaplan from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other news, CFO Vikas D. Mehta sold 11,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $525,599.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO William Schuh sold 5,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $231,399.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,906 shares of company stock worth $5,273,342 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAN. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Anaplan in the 3rd quarter worth $164,099,000. Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Anaplan in the 4th quarter worth $81,359,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Anaplan by 2,565.5% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,779,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,735 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Anaplan in the 4th quarter worth $60,287,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in Anaplan in the 3rd quarter worth $43,311,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLAN opened at $42.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -30.93 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.38. Anaplan has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $70.25.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $162.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.79 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 74.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

