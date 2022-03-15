Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Insider Ana G. Pinczuk Sells 7,428 Shares

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 7,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $341,242.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

PLAN opened at $42.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.93 and a beta of 1.84. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $70.25.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $162.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.79 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 74.99%. Anaplan’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Anaplan during the third quarter worth about $164,099,000. Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Anaplan during the fourth quarter worth about $81,359,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Anaplan by 2,565.5% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,779,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,735 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Anaplan during the fourth quarter worth about $60,287,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in Anaplan during the third quarter worth about $43,311,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLAN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. dropped their price target on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Anaplan from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Anaplan from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

About Anaplan (Get Rating)

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.