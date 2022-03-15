State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stake in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Heska worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Heska by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Heska by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,458,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Heska by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,818,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $470,032,000 after buying an additional 53,285 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Heska by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Heska by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 191,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,552,000 after buying an additional 22,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

HSKA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Heska from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Heska from $310.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.83.

HSKA stock opened at $140.97 on Tuesday. Heska Co. has a twelve month low of $119.63 and a twelve month high of $275.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1,281.55 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.35 and a 200 day moving average of $189.33.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $68.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.03 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Heska Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

