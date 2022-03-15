Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $998,000 Stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 271,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after buying an additional 24,912 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,078,000 after buying an additional 15,224 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after buying an additional 48,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

SBCF opened at $35.73 on Tuesday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $40.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.65.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 35.05%. The company had revenue of $91.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is 23.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Monday, January 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In related news, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $381,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $290,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

