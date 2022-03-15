Citadel Advisors LLC Increases Stake in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) by 144.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of National Western Life Group worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 74,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 274.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NWLI opened at $206.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $751.96 million, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.10. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.62 and a twelve month high of $260.00.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Blackwell purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $208.31 per share, with a total value of $104,155.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of National Western Life Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

National Western Life Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Insurance Operations and International Insurance Operations. The Domestic Insurance Operations segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

