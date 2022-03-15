Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,599 Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 1.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 129,688,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,809,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,045 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 2.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,514,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,109,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,455 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 39.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,753,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,865,000 after purchasing an additional 9,551,683 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 34.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,375,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,284 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 21.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,783,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,823 shares during the period.

NYSE VALE opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $23.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.718 dividend. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. This represents a yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VALE shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. HSBC raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.25 to $21.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

