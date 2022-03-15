CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of CSX by 366.8% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 32,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 25,356 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CSX by 165.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169,640 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of CSX by 57.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 118,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 43,181 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of CSX by 253.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,625,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,358 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of CSX by 9.0% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $34.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.47. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.49 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 23.81%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

