CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases 1,221 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,371,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Sanofi by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,508,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,925,000 after buying an additional 1,098,676 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Sanofi by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,924,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,643,000 after buying an additional 833,701 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,639,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the third quarter valued at $30,293,000. 12.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $50.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.26. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $54.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

