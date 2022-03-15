State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Allegheny Technologies worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 2,742.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 28.3% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 269.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 9,611 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ATI stock opened at $25.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.00 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.47. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $28.40.

Allegheny Technologies ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Allegheny Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.78.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

